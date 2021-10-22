Kafqa Academy Raises $1.3 Mn

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bengaluru-based performing arts academy, Kafqa Academy announced that it secured $1.3 million in funding from leading institutional investors and tech entrepreneurs. The funding round was led by Global Founders Capital (GFC) and saw participation from institutional investors such as Enzia Ventures and Better Capital. Angel investors who participated in the round include Kunal Shah of CRED; Ashish Hemrajani and Parikshit Darof BookMyShow; Umang and Virendra Guptaof Josh and Daily Hunt; Vikram Chopra of Cars24; Kumar Aakash of Hotstar; and Alex Beygelman of Bukukas.

Founded by Shariq Plasticwala, Kafqa Academy aims to serve artists from their first step in the performing arts to their success on the largest stages in the world.

“Performing arts has been my passion for years now. We started Kafqa Academy with a mission to expand the learning of the performing arts & enable artists. We think of ourselves as an intersection of the arts & technology world. We have launched our online classes in dance, music, and speech & drama. We are examining every part of the learning experience & innovating using technology to make it better for our students. We are excited by the feedback from our initial student base & look forward to serving millions of students through our fast-scaling platform. We thank our investors who gave us their vote of confidence when we were pre-launch. The investment has allowed us to invest into technology & content development, thereby accelerating experience and growth,” shared Shariq Plasticwala, founder, Kafqa Academy.

Kafqa Academy offers high-quality learning experiences which are accessible & convenient. The aim is to create a community of 50 million active learners.

With proprietary back-end infrastructure and database, standardized courses, performance opportunities for its learners, Kafqa Academy is poised to serve students & artists, reimagining the performing arts sector valued at around $3 billion in India (expected to grow to $8-10 billion by 2027) and over $20 billion globally (expected to grow to $40 billion by 2027).