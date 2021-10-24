UAE Telco Provider Du Has Been Declared To Have The Fastest 5G Network In The Country

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tests conducted by independent bodies have pegged the 5G network of UAE telco provider du as having the highest median speeds in the country.

du Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC)

As the fastest 5G network in the UAE, the achievement reaffirms du’s commitment to driving the 5G agenda in the country, with the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) enterprise expecting to achieve 90% nationwide population coverage by the end of 2021.

The prestigious position of du’s 5G network in terms of median throughput has been reaffirmed for six months running with Q2 and Q3 2021 5G benchmarking reports conducted by independent entities.

“5G is a key enabler to support telecommunications sector development, advance business sectors, and enhance the UAE’s position in various global competitiveness indicators,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, EITC, in a statement. “Today, as we announce these prestigious accomplishments, du is proud to be catering to the needs of our customers, communities, and country through the fastest and most capable 5G network in the UAE.”

“In line with our continuous efforts to improve national digital infrastructure and ensure all segments of the UAE avail the best experiences in the world of communication, we pledge to continue building on recent progress and deliver even greater value moving forward,” Al Hassawi continued. “Our ambition of network coverage for 90% of the UAE population ultimately means that more individuals and companies are benefiting from the capabilities and potential of this technology.”

“du continues to promote innovation across all services, drive business excellence, and play a vital role in enhancing well-being and economic and societal progression,” he added. “Our efforts to improve the efficiency and performance of our network have resulted in us delivering the fastest network speeds in the UAE, which is a testament to our commitment to providing the best connectivity experiences for our customers across the country. We look forward to continuing with these efforts, and expanding 5G coverage to all residents of the UAE in the near future."

