Dresma Raises $3 Mn Seed Funding From SVQuad, Inventus Capital Partners And Thinkuvate

Dresma Inc., which enables online sellers to create winning product imagery by digitizing the visual content creation process, on Monday announced that it has successfully raised $3 million in seed funding led by SVQuad with participation from Inventus Capital Partners and Thinkuvate.

“Arresting images are a must to convert browsers to buyers online irrespective of categories. Our DoMyShoot app enables creation of professional quality product images for selling on marketplaces, online storefronts or through social commerce, in minutes. We are very excited about the endorsement of our vision with this investment. The funding will help us to rapidly scale up the solution and explore higher engagement video and augmented reality content, which is the next frontier,” said Siddharth Sinha, chief executive officer, Dresma.

By providing an automated workflow as the backbone of visual content creation, Dresma has made a generation of high-quality images scalable to support an increase in RoI and boost productivity, thus empowering millions of businesses of all sizes and transforming the way they sell online. With Dresma’s solution, online sellers can make AI/ML-based technology a part of their business’s DNA.

“Dresma has created a compelling solution to help sellers globally get visual content onto marketplaces without professional photographers. We are excited to support the next phase of growth of Dresma,” added Kanwal Rekhi, principal partner, SVQuad.