Virohan Raises Additional $1.3 Mn From Existing Investors

Healthcare edtech startup Virohan announced on Thursday to have raised an additional $1.3 million in funding from its existing investors - Keiretsu Forum, Priya Shah (Theia Ventures), Better Capital, Vikas Gambhir (Grant Thornton), and Joydeep Battacharya (Bain & Co), before the Series B raise.

Providing industry demand-led training for Allied Healthcare Professionals (AHPs), Virohan is planning to utilize these funds to expand to new geographies PAN India. The startup is also planning to use new funds to develop newer training programs, content in vernacular languages and develop their technological forefront. The additional funds bring Virohan’s total funding to $4.3 million since its launch, including a series A round announced in May 2021 that saw participation from Rebright Partners.

“We are thrilled that our investors and the youth of our country believe in, and support the massive healthcare training need. Their decision of the investors to re-invest gives us a further vote of confidence on our goal to train over 2,50,000 youth by 2025,” said Kunaal Dudeja, chief executive officer and co-founder, Virohan.

Virohan, which currently operates hybrid classrooms at campuses and online training across India in cities including Delhi, Faridabad, Pune, Raipur, Meerut, and Nagpur, and has a number of distinguishing features but most notable are likely its tech-first approach and talent to fix the socio-economic problem so that industry demand and skilled workforce are in perfect equilibrium. The start-up has a technology-driven training platform, which is able to train personnel, both online and in their allied campuses. Its end-to-end proprietary ‘technology skill stack’ enables job prediction, aggregates training providers, and standardizes processes across the student journey from mobilization to training content to placements, the platform said.

"We are excited to back the Virohan team on their transformative vision to train and empower India's youth in seeking allied healthcare employment in top hospitals and clinics in the country through cutting-edge technology and blended learning tools," added Priya Shah, general partner, Theia Capital.

The company aims to scale its current omnichannel training platform infrastructure and develop new features to further increase learning outcomes for students and facilitate growth over its expanding footprint with this bridge round.

The company is also in talks to raise $7-$10 million in Series B later this year.