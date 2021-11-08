WhenStarsCollide: Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival Returns For Its 2021 Edition At Expo Centre Sharjah On November 22-23

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2021 edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2021), which will run at the Expo Centre Sharjah from November 22-23, 2021, is bringing together "over 50 voices of change" (which include regional and global entrepreneurs, industry titans, creatives, and more) to engage with an expected audience of 4,000 people over the course of the two-day event.

Organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the fifth edition of this annual event is being held under the theme of #WhenStarsCollide, with it also being free-to-attend for all visitors.

Held at the Sharjah Expo Centre, the event will open with UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi engaging in an on-stage discussion with Careem co-founder Magnus Olsson, as well as Wamda Capital Executive Chairman Fadi Ghandour.

Other speakers on the first day of SEF 2021 include Egyptian adventurers Omar Samra and Omar Nour (whose exploits are the basis of a new documentary called Beyond The Raging Sea), Calm co-founder and co-CEO Michael Acton Smith, Emirati actor and singer Rashed AlNuaimi, Sekka co-founder Manar Al Hinai, and many more.

Source: Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

The second day of SEF 2021 will kick off with a conversation between YOOX Net-a-Porter Middle East CEO Nisreen Shocair, COTU founder Amir Farha, and Kitopi co-founder and CEO Mohammed Ballout, which will be moderated by Tharawat Family Business Forum General Manager Farida El Agamy. Seaspiracy director Ali Tabrizi is also one of the key speakers on the second day of the event, with him engaging in a chat with Seafood Souq co-founder and CEO Sean Dennisn and Majid Al Futtaim-Holding Chief Sustainability Officer Ibrahim Zu’bi.

The two-day event will also feature prominent creatives and thought leaders such as artist Amrita Sethi, The Startup Wife author Tahmima Anam, Mindvalley founder Vishen Lakhiani, impact and development coach Pauline Nguyen, and high-performance business coach and the New York Times bestselling author of The School of Greatness Lewis Howes, and Addis Foto Fest founder and director Aida Muluneh.

Other notable speakers at the two-day event include Careem MD of Mobility Bassel Al Nahlaoui, DuckLife CEO Christian Eid, Mamo Pay Head of Product Asma Alyamani, Jumy co-founder Anthony Monteard, Republic MENA Managing Director Anwaar AlMahmeed, and Cheeze CEO Simon Hudson.

Sponsored by Alef Group and Sharjah Media City, SEF 2021 can be attended for free by registering on www.sharjahef.com.

