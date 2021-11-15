Knocksense Raises Bridge Round Worth $150,000

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Knocksense, a Lucknow-based local content production platform, has raised $150,000 in a bridge round from We Founder Circle, Appyhigh (lead investor), Mumbai Angels and angel investors from LetsVenture.

Knocksense

Recently, the company launched its flagship product KnockOFF, which helps to establish a connection between local brands/freelancers and consumers, thereby creating a content-driven community that enables transactions at the city level.

On the investment, Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle said, “We are really happy to see the growth achieved by Knocksense. Hyperlocal content is rapidly gaining prominence, in addition to that a platform like KnockOFF, which enables value-creation and transactions has immense potential with social e-commerce. I am sure this fundraising is going to be a turning point in the growth of the company."

"Knocksense combines the best of both worlds. On one hand - they've developed expertise in curating hyperlocal content across major cities. On the other hand, their flagship product KnockOFF leverages their hyperlocal expertise into online commerce, by connecting local brands and businesses with consumers," said Venus Dhuria, co-founder, Appyhigh.

Knocksense plans to utilise the funds in the tech development of KnockOFF and geographic expansion across new cities.

"With the launch of KnockOFF in August we have seen tremendous growth. This additional infusion from the existing investors will enable us to launch our full product in new cities and expand at a faster pace," said Vibhore Mayank, founder, Knocksense.