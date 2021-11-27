Play the World's Greatest Golf Courses From the Comfort of Your Home

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Real business gets done on the golf course. Okay, that's not entirely true, but many entrepreneurs like to use a trip out on the links as a low-key opportunity to make things happen. But if you're playing terrible, not only is it hard to focus on your pitch, but it's a little difficult to command negotiation respect, too.

PhiGolf

Hone your golf game this winter with PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick. It's an extra 20 percent off during our Black Friday Sale when you use promo code BFSAVE20.

Whether you really need to work on your game or you're just looking for a way to relax after work, PhiGolf has you covered. This golf simulator works with the WGT Golf app on your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to mirror the screen to a larger TV. It's like you're playing right in your living room.

PhiGolf features a state-of-the-art sensor and swing stick, perfectly emulating your swing and enabling you to play some of the world's most famous golf courses — virtually, of course. It's extremely portable and easy to set up so you can take it with you to Thanksgiving or to play a virtual round at a friend's house. Break out the beers, turn up the music, and just start playing. It's also suitable for all ages, so you can also play with the kids, not just your buddies.

PhiGolf raised more than $200,000 on Indiegogo and has earned 4 stars on more than 1,600 Amazon reviews. User Mike L. writes that it's, "Flawless and intuitive — anyone can do it and it just works."

Get a round of golf in no matter what the weather is like outside. For a limited time during our Black Friday Sale, you can get PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for an extra 20% off at just $183.20 (reg. $249) when you use promo code BFSAVE20. Or get two for $398.40 (reg. $498) with BFSAVE20.

Prices are subject to change.