Cyber Monday Extended: Save on Great 10 Gifts for Everyone

Haven't found that perfect gift for that special someone? Don't worry, you haven't missed out on all the post-Thanksgiving deals. Don't miss this Cyber Monday Sale with a collection of gifts that can help you shop for everyone on your list. Check them out.

Mobile Pixels

1. 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger

Sick of the cable clutter around the house? This innovative charger will help you reduce it. One cable can charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone at once.

Get the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger

2. DIY Drone Builder Kit

Perfect for smart, STEM-interested kids, this kit is rated 5/5 stars by purchasers, and it comes with everything you need to build and power your own drone. It's a great activity for parents to do with their kids and then enjoy flying outside.

Get the DIY Drone Builder Kit

3. Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera

If you don't want to build a drone from scratch, just buy one! The Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 offers real-time first-person-viewing with the Wi-Fi app, so you can feel like you're flying through the 4K HD camera. With flight features like altitude hold mode, headless mode, and one-key automatic return, it's easy even for beginners to fly.

Get the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera

4. Caddie View Golf Training System: Stick, Control, & App

Friends never give good golf advice. Instead, trust yourself. With this innovative system, you can set up a tripod and record your swing via an app. Then, you can watch it back and analyze what's going wrong with tips from experts.

Get the Caddie View Golf Training System

5. Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

A great style piece for any office, this floor lamp fits seamlessly into the corner of a room. That's when the fun starts. Integrated with soft-white LEDs, you can use the included remote control to adjust between 16 million colors and more than 300 multicolor lighting effects.

Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

6. PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

A great gift for anyone who misses the links in the winter, PhiGolf is a clever app that casts to your TV for an immersive virtual golf experience. It comes with a swing stick that simulates your swing as you play some of the world's most famous courses.

Get PhiGolf

7. Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Perfect for the digital nomad, the Mobile Pixels TRIO is a portable laptop monitor that easily connects to a laptop to give you an extra screen to work on. It's like having a dual monitor setup anywhere you want to work.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO

8. Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Triple Screen Laptop Monitor (2 Screens)

One extra screen isn't enough? Upgrade to the even bigger TRIO MAX and get a second screen for an even more powerful workstation.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX

9. Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor

A smaller, 13.3" screen, the DUEX Plus offers greater rotation for presentations and hybrid signals for even better video transmission from your primary source.

Get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus

10. Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K)

Unlike the Mobile Pixels, Desklab is a touchscreen monitor that gives you an extra surface that functions more like a tablet. If you'd prefer a secondary monitor that you can use finger gestures to manipulate, this is a good option.

Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K)

Prices are subject to change.