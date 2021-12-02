Mumbai Angels Network Invests In Sunfox Technologies

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai Angels Network, a premium platform for early-stage investments, along with Villgro USA and other investors, has invested in Sunfox Technologies—a medtech R&D lab focused on developing portable, affordable and minimalist medical devices for cardiac health.

While the funding amount remains undisclosed, Sunfox Technologies will utilise the funds to expand the business across India, enhance reach to last-mile users, scale operations and their team.

“The pandemic has underscored the need for cutting-edge, cost-effective med-tech devices. Startups from tier-II and tier-III cities are now building high-tech solutions to solve crucial problems. Sunfox Technologies has been extremely capital efficient while making robust devices for cardiac health. It’s just the beginning of their journey and we believe that the current round will enable them to scale their business and achieve their vision,” said Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels Network, in a statement.

“At Sunfox Technologies, we have made it our mission to build cost-effective and state-of-the-art medical devices that can help patients avoid life-threatening situations and to make these devices more accessible. It is encouraging for early-stage startups to see marquee investors backing companies such as Sunfox Technologies from tier-II and tier-III cities. We are thrilled to have them be a part of our growth journey. The latest funding will help Sunfox scale up business across India, strengthen up the team and foster deeper penetration till the last mile,” said Rajat Jain, founder of Sunfox Technologies.

The company’s flagship product is Spandan, the smallest, smartest, lightest, and most economical AI-powered ECG machine. It is a matchbox size cardiac monitoring equipment that can monitor ECG with clinical-grade accuracy, detects 40-plus abnormalities with edge-based AI algorithms, needs no expertise and can be used as a point of care device anytime, anywhere, added the statement.