Virtuzone Launches AMP, The MENA Region's First E-Commerce Accelerator Program

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE company formation specialists Virtuzone, along with Etisalat, Aramex and Launch DXB have launched AMP, the first e-commerce accelerator program in the UAE and MENA region. Set to boost the growth of e-commerce startups in the UAE, AMP is run in collaboration with industry leaders such as HotDesk, Tasjeel.ae, HyperPay and more.

Shutterstock

Participating startups will get access to AED60,000 worth of benefits and subsidies to cover the operating costs for trade licensing, bank account opening, e-commerce website development, payment gateway, digital marketing, shipping, warehousing, logistics, office space, and mentorship, among other e-commerce business requirements. Startups will also be able provided with educational videos, tutorials, and lessons to build and run a successful online business, as well as be able to join the AMP community portal to network and build relationships.

Source: Virtuzone

According to its release, the mission of AMP by Virtuzone is to accelerate the growth process for aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs, minimize the risks and challenges involved, and set them up for success. To join the AMP accelerator, entrepreneurs can set up their online business with Virtuzone and will be able to automatically join the AMP accelerator and access its array of benefits.

On how the initiative solidifies the company’s goal to support infrastructure for e-commerce startups, along with support of local key players and businesses, George Hojeige, CEO of Virtuzone, stated, “Though AMP, we seek to build a community of e-commerce entrepreneurs where they can exchange ideas, build partnerships and work together to elevate the country’s e-commerce sector.”

Also, Neil Petch, Chairman and co-founder of Virtuzone, commented on how the program aligns with the country’s vision, “With the tremendous growth of the UAE’s digital economy, which now accounts for 4.3% of the nation’s GDP, we felt that it is our duty to create the perfect opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to harness this potential, while supporting the vision of the UAE government to build a robust digital economy and facilitate digital transformation across all sectors.” He concludes, “Our goal is to enable the success of new e-commerce businesses, and not just to see them survive, but to thrive.”

For more information, check out the AMP by Virtuzone website.

Related: Virtuzone And Seven Pillars Team Up To Help MENA Companies Expand Into Central Asian Markets