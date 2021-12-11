Entrepreneurs Working From Home Should Upgrade Their Router

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs — especially new ones — are no strangers to challenges. But in this remote working world, some of those challenges have gotten a little different. Perhaps the biggest hurdle for any entrepreneur working from home? Your internet.

FlashRouters

Make sure you have the speed and security you need with the enterprise-level FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router. It's on sale for nearly 20 percent off.

FlashRouter's Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy App is a wireless network centerpiece that gives you the power to upgrade your Wi-Fi network for the latest Wireless-AC devices, while providing full support for Wireless-G and Wireless-N legacy devices. It's an outstanding upgrade for anyone who works on their mobile device a lot, the company says. Same goes for browsing via laptops and desktops.

The three external antennas handle browsing, streaming, and anything in between with ease. And with a powerful 1GHz dual-core processor, it's uniquely suited to VPN users looking to encrypt and decrypt their data. It's compatible with all ISPs and offers custom firmware upgrade on-demand to give you enterprise-level networking features at a consumer price should you need. Plus, it's extremely easy to use, set up, and get support from a U.S.-based tech service team, the company says. With the FlashRouter's privacy app, you can even get simplified and controlled VPN service connectivity, so you won't have to futz around with any complicated software or connections.

Upgrade your home internet connection to something that makes sense for the power and privacy your business needs. It's a one-time investment that will pay dividends in performance over time. For a limited time, you can get the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router for 19 percent off $274 at just $219.99. The VPN isn't included, but you'll have all the support you need for any existing or future VPN service you use.

