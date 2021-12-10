Fostering Entrepreneurship: The Countdown Begins For TiE Global Summit On December 15-16, 2021

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

More than 3,000 entrepreneurs, investors, VCs, startups, world leaders, and TiE Charter Members from across the world will gather for the TiE Global Summit, happening in the UAE on December 15-16, 2021, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The annual conference is the flagship event of TiE Global, a nonprofit organization with a mission to support entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. With 15,000 members in 60 chapters across 14 countries, TiE aims to foster the next generation of entrepreneurs. For the first time ever, the event will be held in Dubai, in partnership with Noon and Etisalat, and supported by Microsoft, Emirates NBD, Dubai Internet City, and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The two-day conference will showcase various keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, startup pitch competitions, workshops, and demo sessions. It will cover various topics, such as fostering regional startup ecosystems, fintech, food security, blockchain technology, and more.

Its speakers include Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm; Hatim Dowidar, Group CEO of Etisalat; George Jacob, President and CEO of Bay Ecotarium; Abdul Rehman Tarabzooni, founder and CEO of STV; Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech; Hubertus Thonhauser, Chairman of Tezos Foundation; Ben Boesch, CDO of VFS Global; Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and COO of Polygon; Muna Al Gurg, Director of Al Gurg Retail Group; Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa; and Yashish Dahiya, CEO of Policy Bazar, among others. The event will also welcome speakers from government entities, such as Sopnendu Mohanty, CFO of Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Slim Sikkut, CIO of the Government of Estonia.

“The TiE Global Summit 2021 will be the largest such conference for entrepreneurs anywhere in the world and will focus on shining the flame on some of the biggest and successful entrepreneurs from more than 100 countries,” said Prashant Gulati, TiE Global Board Trustee and President Emeritus, TiE Dubai. “From in-person networking, word-class speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and clinics to pitch competition, this will be not to miss even, bringing it to the most entrepreneurial city of the world, and as a testament of Dubai being the global center for innovation.”

For more information on the event’s agenda and speakers, visit the website here.

