Prices Expected to Rise Two Times Higher Than Wages: Fed Survey
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased 6.8 percent in the 12 months through November, the fastest climb in 39 years.
U.S. consumers expect short-term inflation to go up along with a drop in future earnings in November, implying a worsening economic outlook with higher prices surpassing any growth in wages, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released on Monday.
The Survey of Consumer Expectations, taken from a pool of 1,300 household heads, show median one-year-ahead inflation expectations rise from 5.7 in October to 6.0 percent, while uncertainty regarding short- and medium-term inflation reach new series high. Meanwhile, expectations regarding one-year-ahead earnings growth went down by 0.2 percentage points to 2.8 percent. The decline was highest among low income households (below $50,000).
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 6.8 percent in the 12 months through November, the fastest climb in 39 years. This is the sixth straight month of above-five-percent inflation that persists to torment the average American consumer.
Expectations regarding changes in home prices went down slightly from 5.6 to 5.0 percent, but still remains significantly higher than the pre-pandemic 3.1 percent. While respondents expect rents to remain the same, there is an anticipation that gas prices will go down. Food prices are touted to go up (0.1 percent) along with medical care costs (9.6 percent).
As for the labor market, job openings have rebounded to a near-record high and unemployment has fallen to 4.6 percent with weekly jobless claims declining to their lowest levels since 1969.
People’s expectation that the unemployment levels in the country will go higher increased 0.6 percentage points to 36.1 percent. The fear of losing one’s job in the next 12 months rose from 11 to 13 percent, but is still below 13.8 percent recorded in February 2020. There is also a higher chance of leaving one’s job, and an increase in the possibility of remaining unemployed.
There is a 0.1 percentage point decrease in median expected growth in household income. Meanwhile, the spending expectations went up by 0.3 percent to 5.7 percent, which is a new series high, with the highest increases showing in low-income households.
The prospects of getting credit, now and in future, have decreased as well as the probability of missing on a minimum debt payment over the next three months.
“Perceptions about households’ current financial situations compared to a year ago deteriorated in November, with more respondents reporting being financially worse off than they were a year ago,” stated a summary report of the survey.
“Respondents were also more pessimistic about their household’s financial situation in the year ahead, with fewer respondents expecting their financial situation to improve a year from now.”
The current level of inflation might prompt the Fed to increase the speed of its bond tapering process, which is scheduled to be finished by June next year. This will initiate interest rates hikes, and bring about a situation to curb the increasing prices.
Naveen Athrappully is a news reporter covering business and world events at The Epoch Times.
Written By
The Epoch Times
The Epoch Times is the fastest-growing independent news media in America. We are nonpartisan and dedicated to truthful reporting.
We are free from the influence of any government, corporation, or political party—this is what makes us different from other media organizations. Our goal is to bring our readers accurate information so they can form their own opinions about the most significant topics of our time.
We don’t follow the unhealthy trend of agenda-driven journalism prevalent in today’s media environment. Instead, we use our principles of Truth and Tradition as our guiding light. We highlight in our reporting the best of humanity, the valuable lessons of history, and traditions that are beneficial for society.
The Epoch Times was founded in the United States in the year 2000 in response to communist repression and censorship in China. Our founders, Chinese-Americans who themselves had fled communism, sought to create an independent media to bring the world uncensored and truthful information.
The Epoch Times has received numerous awards for our reporting and design, including from the New York Press Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Society for News Design.
The Epoch Times’ media network currently covers 21 languages and 33 countries.