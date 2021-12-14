Elon Musk Announces Plan to Take CO2 out of Atmosphere and Convert It Into Rocket Fuel

Elon Musk announced on Monday that his company is working on a program to take carbon dioxide (CO2) out of the atmosphere and convert it into rocket fuel, claiming that it will be important for his future missions to Mars.

Musk announced the news on Twitter and invited people to participate in the program, writing: “SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere & turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested.”

“Will also be important for Mars,” he added.

The Tesla chief executive did not elaborate further on the new sustainable fuel program but as per the company’s website, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket uses rocket-grade kerosene (RP-1) propellant as fuel.

According to Tesla, Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital-class reusable two-stage rocket designed to safely transport people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond. Tesla says its reusability allows SpaceX to re-fly the most expensive parts of the rocket, lowering the cost of entering space.

The kerosene used in the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket emits carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, carbon soot, and a small number of sulfur compounds, among other chemicals, into the atmosphere.

Carbon dioxide, mainly emitted from the combustion of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas, is the largest contributor to greenhouse gases.

In 2019, CO2 accounted for roughly 80 percent of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

According to Champion Traveler, the Falcon 9 burns 29,600 gallons (112,184 kilograms) of highly refined kerosene, while 3.0 kilograms of CO2 goes into the atmosphere per kilogram of kerosene burned, meaning that roughly 336,552 kilograms of CO2 is added into the atmosphere per Falcon 9 launch.

The Epoch Times has contacted a SpaceX spokesperson for comment.

Musk previously announced XPrize Carbon Removal, a four-year global competition with a $100 million prize fund for innovators and teams across the world who can “demonstrate solutions that can pull carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans, and sequester it durably and sustainably.”

To win, participants must “demonstrate a working solution at a scale of at least 1000 tonnes removed per year; model their costs at a scale of 1 million tonnes per year; and show a pathway to achieving a scale of gigatonnes per year in future,” according to the competition website.

Musk’s announcement regarding the new sustainable fuel program comes after the billionaire was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021 on Monday.

“The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver,” the magazine said of Musk.

By Katabella Roberts

Katabella Roberts is a reporter currently based in Turkey. She covers news and business for The Epoch Times, focusing primarily on the United States.