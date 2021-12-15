This Platform Unveils the First AAA-level Play-to-earn NFT RPG Game

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Almost half of the world’s population plays video games; that’s about 3 billion people. The word “gamer” no longer means a hobby or pastime. It is today a profession. Contemporary gamers make money while playing games and most of them have turned gaming into their primary job.

Pixabay

Play-to-Earn Concept

Play-to-Earn is a new concept of video game development, meaning that players earn tokens and NFTs by performing gaming activities. Such games run on blockchains and allow players to invest in assets and use them in the gaming space and beyond.

The idea of in-game purchases and upgrading characters is not new for video games. Although in times gone by, the player could purchase an excellent sword for his character but use it only in the context of his game. And whilst a sword is not an asset, it would be difficult to resell it, and there was no specially created space for such transactions.

However, everything has changed with the emergence of the play-to-earn concept and GameFi development.

SIDUS HEROES invites players to play and earn. Players wholly own their items once purchased and gained during the game and can profit from trading and staking them.

SIDUS HEROES Gameplay

As people adapt to new technologies faster than ever, cryptography and blockchain are also becoming mainstream.

SIDUS HEROES offers them a world of intergalactic adventures and robberies, merciless battles with other players, powerful legions, lobbying your interests in a political rivalry, trading items in the inter-galaxy bazaar creating new characters with unique characteristics, creating a new place in the universe devoid of chaos, and a devoted animal companion. And all this is accompanied by adrenaline, excitement and the sweet taste of victory.

You play against real people spread across the planet.

NFTs from the collection provide their holders access to the game starting from the beta version. SIDUS Heroes collection contains 6,000 unique characters, but the number of players will not be limited to 6,000.

SIDUS NFT Heroes is the Genesis collection and the project is also planning to release the Academy collection.

The characters are divided into 12 tech-based races. Each of them represents a different blockchain.

Users will be able to upgrade their characters on their own, but if they are eager to carry out bigger missions such as building a spaceship or colonizing a neutral planet, they will have to collaborate with other players and races.

The player can choose a particular role in the game:

Heroes can challenge others to a duel and formulate legions.

Wanderlust souls explore every corner of the Metaverse. They'll need to equip a spaceship and go on adventures.

Builders settle their houses in the Metaverse and create an oasis devoid of chaos.

Leaders participate in the political matters of SIDUS metaverse.

All roles and creatures the player creates and receives during the game flow can be sold at the inter-galaxy bazaar. All game activity of the player brings them income. Income depends on the player’s action and the game strategy.

SIDUS Economy

The games economy is thought out so that each player can make money regardless of their chosen role, whilst the project’s tokens are deeply embedded into game processes and play a substantive role in it.

The game mechanics implies three economic loops:

Selling or purchasing any in-game NFT is possible only provided the player has SIDUS and SENATE tokens. In-game land plots, modules, and spaceships can be purchased only for SENATE tokens.

Owning SENATE tokens enables managing work and development of the Metaverse. The holder participates in voting and determines the direction of the platforms’ development. The voting weight depends on the number of SENATE tokens the owner has.

The SIDUS token is used for in-game processes such as creating and improving the Heroes NFT and paying transaction fees within the platform. Due to deflationary processes, demand for tokens is increasing and players are encouraged to keep them in their wallets.

Each object in the game: a hero, an article of clothing, a piece of land, a planet or an animal, is an NFT that can be sold or bought in the marketplace.

Items players may have and receive:

Spaceship, plots and orbital stations

Pets and Loot boxes

Hero NFTs

Technologies Used in SIDUS

SIDUS is a blockchain-based game, players have total control over their digital identities and collectables. The blockchain ensures the decentralization of the platform and the participation of all willing users in the projects’ development. It also provides a safe, transparent and reliable way to trade, store and transfer assets.

NFT confirms the user’s ownership of in-game objects. This information cannot be corrupted or canceled and it is unconditionally and forever stored on the blockchain.

A regular video game not built on the blockchain does not offer such benefits - where all identities and equipment are recorded on a single company database - making players more vulnerable. On the contrary, blockchain allows for secure transactions and income.

WebGL is a crucial element of the game’s technology

WebGL makes the game available in one click without the need to install a particular application on a phone or a plug-in on a computer and without purchasing additional equipment such as a console. Players don’t incur additional expenses to play SIDUS HEROES.

WebGL allows running a game via a web browser with no specific requirements on devices, operating systems or browsers. As a result, the game is available to everyone. It also makes the game flexible, allowing for quick updates and modifications.

The team

SIDUS is the result of one of the biggest collaborations in the NFT space.

The SIDUS HEROES team features many highly skilled blockchain developers with years of experience in building DeFi and NFT products. Many SIDUS team members come from the game development industry and are skilled in applying cutting-edge technologies and multimedia solutions.

It is the best team to create an AAA game with unmatched graphics and a unique user experience.

DeFi and GameFi development

The DeFi market is growing at a rapid pace. From June to October 2021, TVL almost doubled from $75 billion to nearly $150 billion. The upward trend continues, and the number of people involved in the decentralized finance system also increases.

According to the survey, 58 per cent of American and British video game developers create games on blockchain and 47 per cent have already started integrating NFT into games.

The growth of GameFi can accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies and peoples interest in DeFi given that the industry offers a straightforward and affordable way for new users to enter the market.

The opportunity to earn while playing, erases the borders of the video game industry and creates a new format for making money for everyone. In particular, analysts note the rapid growth of the DeFi and GameFi market in third-world countries that lack access to traditional banking services and a centralized financial system. At the same time, the earnings from blockchain games considerably exceed the income available to residents within these regions.

Overall, development of decentralized finance positively affects the development of the global economy and improves the possibilities of people the world over.

SIDUS occupies a special place in the games ecosystem and decentralized finance as they offer a unique user experience, a variety of possible scenarios and game strategies, a well-thought-out efficient economy and an incredible gaming experience.

SIDUS investors and partners include Alameda Research, a full-service cryptocurrency trading firm; Bloktopia, a decentralized Metaverse; Polygon, a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks; OKEX, a cryptocurrency exchange with an advanced feature set; and NewTribe Capital, an early-stage, growth-oriented digital Venture Capital fund. These integrations make SIDUS a solid and outstanding player in the GameFi market.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.