Elon Musk Makes Rare, Adorable Appearance With Baby Son

Elon Musk had an adorable date to his Time Person of the Year 2021 event in New York City — his 19-month-old son X Æ A-Xii!

Theo Wargo | Getty Images

In a rare public appearance, baby X joined his father and sat on his lap looking curiously at the crowd throughout the Tesla CEO’s interview upon receiving the coveted honor.

Several attendees took to Twitter to share videos and photos of the father and son at the event, including Time chair and Salesforce COO Marc Beinoff, who filmed the pair walking out onto the stage as the crowd sent choruses of "aws" in adoration.

Welcome to NYC X Æ A-12 Musk and ⁦@elonmusk⁩! pic.twitter.com/H7oF8gdsp7 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) December 14, 2021

Mad Money host Jim Cramer also posted a photo of the two showing baby X holding his ears and smiling out to the crowd.

“No I didn’t get to talk to him; he was dazzling and funny and incredibly insightful,” Cramer said about Musk.

no I didn’t get to talk to him; he was dazzling and funny and incredibly insightful. great job ⁦@TIME⁩ pic.twitter.com/uy8OrhVVQr — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 14, 2021

“X is pretty great,” Musk joked back.

Another Twitter user posted a candid photo and asked Musk if he cut X’s hair, to which he replied “Yeah” alongside a smiley face.

It’s clear from the radiant smile on both Musk and X’s faces that the pair share much love and adoration for each other.

The billionaire shares his son with ex-partner and musician Grimes, who gave birth to X Æ A-Xii on May 4, 2020. The baby’s name is pronounced phonetically as the letters “X, A, I.”

Grimes and Musk split this past September "on great terms," according to a statement from Musk.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk said at the time. “She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the billionaire’s net worth was an estimated $246.5 billion.