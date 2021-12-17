Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
These Are the 100 Best U.S. Companies to Work for, According to Employees

Facebook fell off the list for the first time since 2017.

By

With employees resigning at unprecedented rates, it's never been more important for large enterprises to walk the walk when it comes to work-life balance, flexible schedules and career growth. And some companies are responding to new employee demands better than others. For the fifth year, Comparably released its annual Best Company Culture list, compiling 15 million anonymous ratings from more than 70,000 companies over the past 12 months.

Its list of the 100 companies with the best company culture for 2021 has some repeats, but it's also full of a few surprises. This year, the top spot on the list went to software company HubSpot, which has made the top five for the past five years but took No. 1 for the first time, dethroning Google. Rounding out the top three are RingCentral and Boston Consulting Group. 

Tech dominated the list, but for the first time since its inception, Facebook fell off the list after a year of turmoil. Long known for a toxic company culture, Uber has been making inroads to improve things for its employees and appeared on the list for the second year in a row. Delta, the only airline to make the list, made a comeback after not appearing on the list since 2018. See below for the full ranking. 

INFOGRAPHIC HERE

Jessica Thomas

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Jessica Thomas is a digital content director at Entrepreneur. Prior to this role, she spent nearly five years on staff at Worth magazine and was a staff writer for Bustle. 

