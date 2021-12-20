Flo Mobility Raises $400,000 Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Flo Mobility, a vision-based autonomous technology company, has raised $400,000 from DevX Venture Fund, Venture Garage Angels, Blume Founders Fund and other marquee angels.



The company aims to build a universal autonomy platform that can bring autonomous capabilities to vehicles across industries. The funding will be used to expand its network across India, said a statement.

“The funding comes at an exciting time as we seek to expand nationally and to the US, Middle East, Europe and east of Asia. As we recruit aggressively across our technology, product and engineering teams, we will be further deepening our research on vision-based perception, low latency remote operations and operating systems. Autonomous tech is finding its way around multiple applications and I believe our platform-centric approach and subscription-based pricing will pave the way to build a multi-billion-dollar business,” said Manesh Jain, founder of Flo Mobility.

“We are excited to infuse funds in Flo Mobility. At DVF our investment approach largely revolves around having a strong founding team. Given Flo Mobility’s deep understanding and tech capabilities, I am confident that their offerings will find many takers. Going forward we strongly anticipate a massive impact on the sector, given the game-changing proposition that Flo Mobility’s offerings have,” said Umesh Uttamchandani, co-founder and CGO of DevX.

The company is deploying its technology on a wide variety of vehicles such as electric scooters, delivery bots, agri-weeders, surveillance bots, golf carts, lawnmowers, etc. Founded in 2019 by Manesh Jain and Mohan Kumar, Flo Mobility aims to democratize autonomy by building an affordable, computer lite and interoperable technology that can also be retrofitted into existing vehicles and equipment, added the statement.