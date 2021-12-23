Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Learn Copywriting Secrets From Pros for a Discount

Why pay for a copywriter when you can handle it yourself?

You see copy everywhere — in promotional emails, on social media, paid ads, and in the articles you read. As an entrepreneur, don't you think you should know how to think and write like a copywriter? Great copywriting can make a huge difference for your business's bottom line, but only if you know what you're doing.

Rather than outsource all of your copywriting needs, learn the skills you need in The 2022 All-In-One Digital Copywriting Certification Bundle. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $2200) for a limited time. 

This 11-course bundle includes training from top copywriting experts including Phil Ebiner (4.6/5 instructor rating), Sophie Ackroyd (4.5/5 rating), Ryan Ford (4.3/5 rating), and others.

With these courses, you'll learn how to write the best copy for a huge range of mediums, from website landing pages and headlines to audiovisual content, social media posts, and more. You'll understand the difference between B2B and B2C copywriting and start to create your own voice and style that sells. You'll understand how to attract ideal clients and customers, convert readers into potential business opportunities, and learn content strategies that will help your lead generation. Perhaps most importantly, you'll learn how to turn copywriting into an efficient, replicable process, so you aren't constantly suffering from brain drain.

Beyond the basics of copywriting, you'll also delve into some more specific solutions like email marketing mastery, Twitter marketing automation, and even how to self-publish ebooks on Amazon. With this kind of comprehensive training, you'll be able to handle all of your copywriting needs in-house and save a bundle on your marketing budget while scaling across multiple mediums.

Develop a comprehensive marketing plan that utilizes outstanding copy without breaking the bank. Right now, you can get The 2022 All-In-One Digital Copywriting Certification Bundle for just $39.99 (reg. $2200) for a limited time.

