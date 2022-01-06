Discover How Computer Science Can Help Your Business Run Efficiently and Scale More Effectively

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the explosion of technology over the past couple of decades, computer science is growing in popularty. It's also an exceedingly valuable field for entrepreneurs. The better you understand the technology and use it, the better you can streamline operations, crunch numbers, and much more. A computer science education can help you run your business more efficiently and scale more effectively.

During our New Year, New You Sale, you can get The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle

This nine-course bundle includes training from top-rated instructors like Lawrence Decamora (4.9/5 instructor rating), Joe Ghal (4.6/5 rating), Dr. Chris Mall (4.5/5 rating), and Juan Galvan (4.5/5 rating). Across these courses, you'll cover a wide range of computer science subjects to give you a comprehensive understanding of the field.

This training includes courses on Python, JavaScript, Raspberry Pi, SQL, Google Cloud Platform, and more of today's top programming tools. You'll learn web development basics from scratch, understand how to support them with tools like Java and Spark for handling streaming, and much more.

In terms of data, you'll not only get familiar with SQL for querying databases, but you'll also explore hypothesis testing for data science and develop probability foundations for working with and analyzing large amounts of data.

Finally, with Google Cloud Platform and Raspberry Pi, you'll learn how to work with machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) applications to better understand some of today's most important technological frontiers.

Get a comprehensive computer science education online.

