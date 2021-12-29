Why Fitness Is Not a Stint but a Lifelong Journey and Commitment

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To stay fit is an act of commitment. When you begin the journey of improving your physical and mental well-being, life transforms into a richer and more wholesome experience. Nevada-based serial entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Liandra Samponi looks at fitness as a lifelong journey and not just a stint, and here, she explains why.

Life as a duty.

In the modern world, we all live such busy lives that we often forget the birthdays of our loved ones, skip meals, and even decide not to marry or have children to stay truly committed to our work. When we are so committed to work, it becomes our life. And this life can only be effective and useful with an efficiently working mind and body. Today, most organizations are giving their teams the necessary environment to stay fit and healthy. “You cannot be committed to your work without being committed to a healthy life,” says Liandra Samponi.

Life as an experience.

The modern world has unwrapped many new gifts of nature. Today, we can go to the deepest jungles of Peru on an adventure holiday, scale the world’s tallest tower, experience a 5-minute bungee jumping thrill, or even spend a weekend in space. Such extreme experiences were, not too long ago, accessible only to researchers and scientists. Who in their right mind would not want to experience these new frontiers of the human experience? And to experience these thrills at the optimum level, one needs to be in top shape. This is why Liandra Samponi says, “If you want to have your retirement party in a space shuttle, then fitness should be a part of your daily routine.”

The discoveries of modern science.

Modern science has increased the average human lifespan. More importantly, it has evolved to support the needs of an active and productive life. Today, we have a wide variety of choices when it comes to picking a diet plan that goes with our lifestyle. We have access to information at the tip of our fingers. From home remedies to expert guidance, one can easily find their way to healthy living. “All one needs is to commit to staying fit. The rest will flow automatically,” says Liandra Samponi.

When you commit to fitness as a lifelong journey, you commit to a life of discipline and consistency. In the beginning, it may feel difficult to break free from your comfort zone, but with time and as your efforts begin to yield results, activities related to fitness will become your favorite part of the day. And this is something that Liandra Samponi can vouch for from her personal experience.