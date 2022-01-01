The Audacity Of Hope

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I love the above image. I was in the middle of the desert early in the morning, when a herd of camels came together and passed by me. I was so excited to be a witness to this, and therefore captured this image.

However, I do remember that before I got to snap this picture, I had almost given up the idea of getting a good photograph on this particular morning. In fact, I had even thought of packing up, and heading home. But I hung in there, and waited.

As 2021 draws to a close, know that if this has been a difficult year for you, we hear you. Just remember one thing: the answer to hope is sometimes so close that if we just hang on a little bit more, we’ll get what we’re after.

Have hope, and keep pushing.