Ihsan Eid Salhia
Founder and CEO, TG Media Productions LLC
Emulate And Reflect: Musings On Entrepreneurship
While it's good to aspire to reach the heights of your heroes, it's also very important to take a moment for yourself and reflect on what success really means to you.
Time To Dream Again: Musings On Entrepreneurship
If you've got something that motivates you to work towards your goals, try to also build happiness around it, as it makes the process more enjoyable.
The Audacity Of Hope
"The answer to hope is sometimes so close that if we just hang on a little bit more, we'll get what we're after."
Ride The Wave: Musings On Entrepreneurship
"Waves don't stop, because they are not programmed to. And that's something we need to keep in mind as we come across difficult moments in life."
Time For A Reset: Musings On Entrepreneurship
"Life's challenges are sometimes a way for us to reset, and part of that reset is a moment of nothingness that sets in our minds, turning off the creative thought process, kind of like a computer. This happens to just about all photographers, film directors, writers, and creatives."
Doing What You Love: Musings On Entrepreneurship
"They say that if you love what you do, then you will never work a day in your life. I don't know if that's entirely true, because I find myself working 10 times harder at what I love doing."