Pro Hockey Player and Beer Brewer Ryan Reaves

Today’s guest is the ring winger for the greatest hockey team on Earth, the New York Rangers. I’m not just saying that as a fan, it is a scientific fact.

Bruce Bennett | Getty Images

In the past 11 years, Ryan Reaves has scored 49 career goals and spent his share of time in the penalty box. If you’ve seen him play, you know that the man is not afraid of a fight, and over the course of our conversation, I learned if his playing style is mirrored in the way he runs his business, 7Five Brewing Co. (Short answer: He is definitely a competitive business owner, but much less prone to deliver vicious body checks during tasting sessions.) The company is currently selling its selection of four brews in Nevada and is in the process of bringing it to New York and St. Louis. 7Five's tagline is "Beer worth fighting for," and I dare anyone to challenge him on that.

Reaves was born in Winnipeg in 1987, which explains his dual passion for hockey and beer. He made his NHL debut in 2010 and has played for the St. Louis Blues, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, and currently plays for the aforementioned New York Rangers, where a 2022 Stanley Cup championship is pretty much guaranteed.

Hope you enjoy our chat. Go Blueshirts!

