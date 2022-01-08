Be Heard: Logitech Yeti

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Logitech is giving content creators a boost with its new range of Blue Microphones, which include the Yeti, Yeti X, Yeti Nano, Snowball Ice, and Logitech StreamCam.

Logitech

Yeti is a premium microphone delivering crystal-clear audio with Blue Voice software, which offers a suite of broadcast vocal effects and a library of HD audio samples accessible through Logitech G HUB software.

It comes with a desktop microphone stand, and it has easy-to-use controls along the front of the device.

Source: Logitech

Notably, Yeti is a side-address microphone, which accepts sound from a perpendicular angle to the mic, as opposed to a front-address mic, which accepts sound form the end of the microphone.

Not only does this help with sound capture, it also goes a long way toward helping you maintain good posture while recording.

Related: Digital Gaming In The UAE: What We Have, And What We Need