Be Heard: Logitech Yeti
Yeti is a premium microphone delivering crystal-clear audio with Blue Voice software, which offers a suite of broadcast vocal effects and a library of HD audio samples accessible through Logitech G HUB software.
Logitech is giving content creators a boost with its new range of Blue Microphones, which include the Yeti, Yeti X, Yeti Nano, Snowball Ice, and Logitech StreamCam.
It comes with a desktop microphone stand, and it has easy-to-use controls along the front of the device.
Source: Logitech
Notably, Yeti is a side-address microphone, which accepts sound from a perpendicular angle to the mic, as opposed to a front-address mic, which accepts sound form the end of the microphone.
Not only does this help with sound capture, it also goes a long way toward helping you maintain good posture while recording.
