Create Your First NFT for Just $20

At this point, you've probably heard about non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Ever since the "CryptoPunk #7523" digital pixel artwork sold at auction for $11 million, the NFT industry has been growing rapidly and entering the mainstream. The market has appreciated more than 50,000 percent in two years as crypto investors pour money into this new application of the blockchain.

The NFT trend isn't going anywhere so you might as well join it. In How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide, you'll learn how to get involved. It's on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $199).

NFTs are digital assets with unique identifiers that have been used in a number of fields, from collectibles to artwork and more. Basically, NFTs serve as proof that a digital asset is one of a kind. Over the past year, they've grown practically into an economy of their own, with people paying absurd sums for images of pixelated apes in the one of the most bizarre developments on the internet in recent years.

This quick course is taught by entrepreneur Benji Wilson (4.5/5 instructor rating). Wilson is an Australian entrepreneur who has developed many innovative marketing strategies across all platforms and has been working with NFTs since the beginning.

In this course, Wilson teaches you an artist's approach to NFTs. You'll learn what NFTs are and what NFT projects or tasks can do, as well as understand why artists need NFTs to register and own art in an open digital marketplace. You'll learn how to create a minted NFT from scratch and use it to mint your artwork as legally yours. Additionally, Wilson will show you how to see your token and crypto wallet and eventually list your artwork safely in a digital marketplace.

