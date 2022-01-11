Effective Communication Guarantees Customer Satisfaction, Here's Why

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

No one can deny the importance of effective communication for a business. While we may have all heard the old cliché of "Communication is the key" a million times, but as Benjamin Berg and Dan Young rightly point out, have we ever stopped and tried to analyze why?

Handout

What Benjamin Berg finds quite interesting, though, is how effective communication has a positive influence on customer satisfaction without businesses even realizing it. Dan Young agrees and adds that effective communication generates trust, yields effective solutions, and fosters continued engagement, thus enhancing the brand image.

Why is Customer Satisfaction So Important?

Customer satisfaction is a parameter that establishes how well the products or services of a business meet the expectations of its customers. Being a critical barometer of customer loyalty and purchase intentions, it helps forecast the growth of a business.

Both Benjamin Berg and Dan Young believe that the importance of customer satisfaction cannot be emphasized enough. Corroborating that opinion, more than 80 percent of the marketers see customer satisfaction as a critical area of competition in their industry.

Dan Young elaborates further, "Any business that does not care about customer satisfaction should not expect the customers to care for them either." Underlining this bitter truth is the research from PwC, which shows that 17 percent of customers will leave a company after just one bad experience.

What is Effective Communication and How Can It Guarantee Customer Satisfaction?

Benjamin Berg and Dan Young define effective communication as listening to the customers, understanding their needs, and most importantly, keeping them informed. Dan Young goes on to explain how the combination of attentive listening, genuine understanding, and information sharing if successfully implemented, can help a business in the following ways:

Create Trust: According to Benjamin Berg, customers are generally wary of businesses trying to take advantage of them for the sole purpose of making a sale. Effective communication is the right solution for this inherent trust deficit. "You can prove your commitment and build the elusive trust by attentively listening to your customers and meeting their expectations," adds Benjamin Berg.

Provide Effective Solutions: With effective communication, Benjamin Berg and Dan Young say, businesses can understand the needs of their customers in a better way and provide relevant solutions. A customer satisfied with your solutions will happily continue to engage with your business.

Encourage Continued Engagement: Happy customers guarantee revenue as they return for purchases besides spreading the word to others. Benjamin Berg and Dan Young emphasize continuing effective communication and aiming for more positive interactions to keep loyal customers constantly engaged with your business.