Quadria Capital Invests $90 Million Into Con Cung

The Vietnam-based retail chain for maternity and baby-care products will use the fresh funds to expand its local footprint and develop a super app for millions of Vietnamese mothers

Quadria Capital, Asia's leading healthcare investment firm, announced the completion of its $90 million investment in Con Cung, Vietnam’s largest and fastest-growing mom  and baby retail network. The fund will be used to support Con Cung’s ambition to launch 2,000 local stores by 2025, expand its product portfolio, as well as to develop an all-in-one super app that provides  personalized products and services for over five million Vietnamese mothers. 

Founded in 2011, Con Cung is a household name in the mother and baby products industry with over  600 fully-owned stores across 45 provinces and cities in Vietnam. The company retails over 2,000 SKUs  of mom and baby-care products such as milk powder, diapers, bottled nutrition and vitamins,  equipment, and baby fashion products. It holds exclusive distribution rights for a number of  international brands, including Japan, the US, Australia and South Korea, and actively  collaborates with leading factories across Asia to develop and manufacture private-label childcare  products that are safe, high-quality and affordable. 

“While traditional offline trade still occupies an important part of commerce in Vietnam, digitalisation  is fast-changing consumer preferences and many Vietnamese mothers are shifting part of their  spending towards e-commerce,” said Minh Nguyen, chairman and co-founder of Con Cung. 

“We aim to be the one-stop destination for mothers to fulfill their maternity and baby-care needs in a  convenient and safe environment. To do so, we recognise the need to expand our retail channels, both  online and offline and create a holistic ecosystem to support mothers and families. We are fortunate  that Quadria Capital shares our vision and we look forward to tapping into Quadria’s network of  leading consumer and healthcare companies to serve more families in Vietnam.” 

Over the last four years, Con Cung has been growing exponentially at a compound annual growth rate  (CAGR) of 70 per cent. It launched its first app in 2019 in response to an upsurge in mobile-based purchases and succeeded in doubling its store footprint between 2019 and 2021, said a statement.

