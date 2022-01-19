Next-gen Community Investing Platform Threedots Raises $4 Million Led By Kalaari Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Threedots, a next-gen community investing platform, has raised $4 million in Seed round of funding led by Kalaari Capital. The round also saw participation from Better Capital, iSeed, Cloud capital, Kunal Shah (Cred), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter), Amrish and Sweta Rau (Pine labs), Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Rohit MA (cloud9), Giri Malpani (Malpani Family), Mohit Daga and others.

With the latest funding, threedots aims to strengthen its product by on-boarding more market experts and expanding the team that provide institutional-level expertise and resources that help early investors make the quality investment decisions.

Threedots was founded with the vision to shape and empower the investment ecosystem in India that is rapidly expanding with over 14 million demat accounts in FY2021 compared with 4.9 million in FY20 and 3 per cent of Indian population that are investors in the capital market poised to reach 15 per cent by 2030.

The platform allows members to bridge the gap between market experts and users, by providing a community space to discuss and share knowledge with like-minded peers, stock and crypto market experts. The app also offers users a daily dose of financial news and a finance centric community apart from stock investing.

threedots was designed and created in March 2021 by a team— Rishu Garg, Prakhar Bhardwaj and Akul Agarwal, ex alumni of BITS Pilani and coworkers at Groww— with deep backgrounds in the fintech space.

The team at threedots are aligned towards keeping the user expectation at its core: to bridge the gap between market experts and users.

The founders bring in relevant experience in strengthening product and scaling companies like Cleartax and Small Case and have already on boarded 100+ market experts, and engaged in partnerships with Groww, Coindcx, and Finshots.

Rishu Garg, Co-founder, threedots, in a release said, “Our vision is to make threedots the next-gen community investment platform where people can learn, discuss & invest all at one place. Our goal is to shape and empower the investment ecosystem in India. We want to change the financial life of the next 100 mn users in India who will be using financial services for the first time and help them create wealth. At threedots, we always practice & believe in hyper trust - within our users & our team, which was missing in the industry for so long."