Check Out These Resources for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

While there are plenty of free resources online to glean good advice about different aspects of business, reading a bunch of articles isn't exactly going to get you over the startup hump. Knowledge-based materials can be hard to find for aspiring founders and entrepreneurs and even harder to consolidate into accessible tools. That's why Founders' Book was created. Lifetime access is on sale for just $79 (reg. $147).

Founders' Book

The makers of Founders' Book noticed a knowledge gap between established and burgeoning founders. One that costs non-tech founders, solopreneuers, and first-time founders time, money, and energy. So, they sought to bridge that gap.

Founders' Book is a massive collection of tools and resources specially designed for first-time founders and early-stage startups. This leading toolkit supports all stages of business building and scaling, with an aim to help new founders turn their business ideas into unicorns fast.

Founders' Book includes more than 1,000 tools and platforms across more than 90 categories, as well as more than 2,000 articles and guides covering different stages of startups, founder stories, best practice guides, growth hacks, and more. With tiny guides on topics like product management and landing pages, a no-code bible to help non-tech founders, and a 30-day startup plan, it's an action-oriented resource to get your idea off the ground fast.

It also comes with startup cards to teach you Unicron language, GTM planning and early-stage pitch deck templates, startup financial modeling templates, and a Founders' Hub to document all your progress. Plus, Founders' Book gives you access to thousands of dollars worth of deals and credits on software subscriptions to help your business.

Make 2022 the year you finally push your business idea off the ground and into the stratosphere. Right now, you can get lifetime access to Founders' Book for 46% off $147 at just $79.

