Webinar Invite: Red Lantern Co-Founder Pauline Nguyen On The Concept Of Spiritual Entrepreneurship

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Award-winning Australian entrepreneur Pauline Nguyen, co-founder and owner of Sydney-based Red Lantern, will take part in the next edition of Entrepreneur Middle East Live’s Against All Odds on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1pm (UAE) to present her work on combining spirituality and entrepreneurship to accelerate one’s full potential.

Pauline Nguyen speaking at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021.

Having escaped a war-torn Vietnam, Nguyen's family settled in Australia where her father started an F&B business which would later on, under the leadership of Pauline and her brother Luke, become the most awarded Vietnamese restaurant in the world, Red Lantern.

Nguyen is also a best-selling author- her memoir, Secrets of the Red Lantern, earned her a Newcomer Writer of the Year award at the Australian Book Industry Awards in 2008, while her latest book, The Way of the Spiritual Entrepreneur, won the Best Entrepreneurship and Small Business Book Award at the Business Book Awards 2019. Nguyen’s first foray in stage theatre, The Serpents Table, was voted favorite show by the audience at the 2013 Sydney Festival.

She leads the Spiritual Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, a 12-week online masterclass that offers a holistic spiritual toolkit for entrepreneurs developed out of Nguyen’s high-performing Western business background and an Eastern approach to spirituality. Nguyen is also the winner of the Australian Telstra Business Award for Medium Business in 2012, and was also included in Blackwell and Hobday’s global recognition of 200 Women Who Will Change the Way You See the World.

To reserve your spot for the upcoming Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds webinar with Pauline Nguyen at 1pm (UAE) on Thursday, January 27, 2022, please click here.

Related: When Stars Collide: A Recap Of The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021