5 Reasons Why Brands Should Think About Creating a Podcast Series in 2022

With the success of podcasts over the past few years, 2022 is destined to see more podcasts than ever before. One thing a lot of marketers ask is whether a podcast will resonate with consumers.

Matty Staudt from podcast company Amaze Media Labs says, “Brands want to know that they are investing in the right kind of marketing content and although many know now that they should be marketing through their own podcasts it is still a new format for most of these folks.”

If your brand is considering producing its own podcast series, these five statistics about podcast listeners will give you the confidence to jump in and create a podcast.

1. A podcast will boost your social media following

Podcast listeners are more likely to follow companies and brands on social media. The best reason to start a podcast for your company is to help tell your brand’s story and create more community around the brand. Podcast listeners aren’t afraid of following and supporting the brands they love.

2. Listeners can learn about your brand

When asked to select the reasons why respondents listen to podcasts, 66% of respondents from a Nielsen survey selected “to learn something new." Podcasts are a great way to teach your customers about your brand and your team. Thought leadership done through podcasts are effective and a great way to bring your company's knowledge to the forefront.

3. Consumers have a new way to receive your information

66% of consumers today prefer podcasts over TV. Podcasts offer people a different way to consume more personal information and “one on one.” This is why a lot of companies are moving towards podcasts for internal as well as external communications.

4. People will stay tuned in

When podcast listeners tune in to an episode, 80% of them stay tuned in for most or all of the episode. If you consider how hard it is to get a consumer to listen to even a short advertisement on traditional media, this statistic is exciting. Imagine getting a consumer to spend 20-30 minutes with your brand each week. That is what you get when you create a podcast for your brand.

5. Listeners take action

76% of listeners say they've taken action after hearing a podcast ad, which could include visiting a site, making a purchase or taking out a subscription. Consumers who hear your message inside of the podcast you create are more likely to act on that messaging. You have many opportunities and ways to communicate with them inside of a podcast you create that you wouldn’t have through traditional advertising.

Consumers trust podcasts and because of this, they are becoming a popular way for brands to communicate authentically. Marketers who are worried about taking the plunge into content creation would be surprised to know how effective podcasts can be for their brand. These statistics show just how much consumers trust what they hear inside of a podcast and why podcasts from brands will probably continue to grow at a rapid pace.

