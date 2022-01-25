Student Scholarship Platform SuperScholar Raises $400,000

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Founders of SuperScholar, Rohan Lodha and Priyes Bamne, aim to make online education accessible and affordable to every student in India and rest of the world.

pexels

The platform provides an alternate solution to educational loans, through scholarships and aims to ease the pressure of debts on students and their families.

Currently, the platform has over 16,000 users who have availed scholarships worth INR 20 lakh. With the help of the fresh funding, SuperScholar aims to be the enabler for 1 million students by end of 2022.

“We are delighted to close a $400,000 funding round with the help from investors JITO Angel Network, MAGIC Fund, 2AM VC, Astir VC and more We started Super Scholar with a massive vision to make online courses accessible to every student in India and across the world and it's time to execute now,” Rohan Lodha, co-founder of SuperScholar.

“At 100X, we are delighted to be the first institutional investor in Super Scholar, which has pioneered the concept of ETech scholarships for GenZ students. It is truly a ‘blue ocean’ and a much needed gap which is being fulfilled. We strongly believe that Super Scholar has the ability to grow rapidly and become a leader in this space,” Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100x.vc.