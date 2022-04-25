How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing The Way We Make Videos

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a way of making machines do things that would normally require human intelligence. It is both the theory and development of computer systems able to perform these tasks, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making and language translation. There are also numerous applications for AI in video production, including the extraction of information from videos for analysis or for generating other video content. Some of the most popular are:

• Automatic lip reading: ALR is a program developed by speech recognition expert Frank Hubner, one that processes video images to convert words into text.

• Detecting faces in videos: A truly fascinating innovation in computer technology, face detection can extract and identify faces in photos with little to no user effort required.

• Producing animated videos.

How AI can help produce video content faster

Video content is a perfect medium for conveying messages to the masses, and is one of the most popular ways of advertising a product or service. But it can also be time consuming and expensive to produce. Fortunately, AI has come up with ways of making production faster and cheaper; including editing videos automatically and generating 3D animations and realistic-looking graphics. It can also make it easier to create transcripts, and at a faster rate than humans are capable of, saving labor costs.

Current uses in video production

AI is being used in the film and TV industry to automate a number of tasks, from shooting and editing to color correction, and even in the realms of scriptwriting, filming and post-production. Interestingly, it has been used in the industry for more than 60 years, and first applied in the late 1950s.

The best video production applications at the moment are ones that facilitate the making of high-quality videos in a shorter time span — with preferred applications those able to work with any type of video format and able to use different camera angles.

As the world becomes more dependent on technology, natural language generation tools (NLG) are also gaining momentum. This is a subset of AI designed to understand the structure of language, and can produce original creative content (both text and video) quickly, and in a variety of formats, such as blog posts, social media posts, articles and short videos.

The best future of such tech tools would not be the replacement of humans, but working with them — providing assistance by getting rid of creativity blocks and generating content ideas at scale. This will help the video creators focus on what they are best at: imagination and emotion.

