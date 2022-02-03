Learn How to Start a Life Coach Side Hustle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say that to become an effective leader of people, you must first learn how to lead yourself. That's good advice for anybody in any field. After all, how can you teach something if you're not sure you understand it yourself? How can you help someone reach expectations that you're not sure how to reach either?

If you're working on the skills to become a better leader and you want to hone those abilities, learning how to become a life coach can be a good way to improve both your self-leadership and overall leadership. In The Life Coach Certification Bundle, you'll get the start you need. It's on sale for just $28.98 (reg. $1,200).

This six-course bundle is taught by the team at Transformative Services. Natalie Rivera opened a non-profit teen coaching center in 2007 and began working with teens and parents to strengthen their relationships. Eventually, that grew into working with first-time offenders in the Prosecution Alternatives for Youth program. Joeel Rivera, Ph.D., has been a relationship counselor and workshop facilitator for 15 years. Together, Natalie and Joeel have taught more than 40,000 people life coaching strategies.

Through these courses, you'll pursue a number of different certifications and accreditations for different types of coaching. You'll understand the psychology of mindfulness and the science behind why meditation is so beneficial. You'll work towards cognitive behavioral and rational emotive behavioral coaching certifications. Also, you'll learn how to use the Law of Attraction tools to unlock blocks and help ideas, solutions, and creativity flow; learn how to overcome the fear of change; develop core underlying beliefs that improve confidence; and much more.

As you learn how to become an effective life coach, you'll teach yourself what it means to be an effective leader, as well. Sign up for The Life Coach Certification Bundle for $28.98 for a limited time.

