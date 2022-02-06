Learn Photography and Videography From Hollywood Professionals

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a crowded digital marketplace, every business is looking for a way to make their messaging stand out. For many, that means investing in outstanding design and marketing. As 88 percent of consumers say they want to see more video from their favorite brands, maybe you lean more into video this year. However you want to differentiate, one thing's clear: You need authenticity if you're going to make an impression.

So if you're looking to improve your visual storytelling without breaking the bank on professionals, Photo School can help you learn the skills you need. A subscription is on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $199.99).

Photo School is taught by three professional photographers, Michael Muller, Patrick Hoelck, and Brian Bowen Smith. Muller is one of the most sought-after celebrity photographers in Hollywood, with his work on display in countless campaigns and movie posters. Hoelck is an award-winning director and a master of both large-scale studio lighting and Polaroid shots alike. Smith has photographed celebrities for magazines and fashion campaigns, and had his work showcased around the world. Put simply, these guys know what they're doing.

Through these 13 courses, you'll start with the absolute basics, learning how your DSLR works and getting familiar with the concepts of exposure, depth of field, aperture, and ISO. You'll learn the practical fundamentals of professional photography and learn the basics of setting up a studio for a photo shoot. Over time, you'll learn how to set up outdoor shoots, work on location, capture action moments and street photography, work with natural light, and much more. There's also a complete course on photo editing in Photoshop.

Become your business's photography professional on a budget. Normally $199.99, you can sign up for Photo School for half off today at just $99.99. That's a small price to pay to never have to use a professional photographer again.

