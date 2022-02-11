Tech Mahindra Only Indian Firm In the Forbes 50 Blockchain List

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced its inclusion in the Forbes Blockchain 50 list for the second consecutive year. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company out of the 50 companies that have been included in the list.

“At Tech Mahindra, we are at the forefront of leveraging Blockchain-based solutions and are pioneers in leveraging NFTs and digital identities to solve tough business problems and create a nuanced experience for end-users. This recognition by Forbes is a testimony to our continued focus on developing blockchain-based solutions to meet evolving customer needs,” said Rajesh Dhuddu, VP and Practice Leader, Blockchain and Cybersecurity, Tech Mahindra, in a statement.

Tech Mahindra also launched ‘Stablecoin-as-a-Service’ blockchain solution for global banks and financial institutions after entering an agreement with the Netherland-based blockchain technology application incubator Quantoz in April 2021. As per the agreement, Tech Mahindra would integrate NEXUS platform of Quantoz to its infrastructure enabling a variety of banking and payment functions.

Tech Mahindra has been recognized for developing more than 60 blockchain-based products spanning telecom, media and entertainment, manufacturing, retail, and energy. Its work around blockchain-based unit-level traceability solution for global vaccine supply, ‘VaccineLedger’ was highlighted. The solution helps in predicting and preventing failures in supply chains, including problems related to wastage through expired vaccines, stock-outs, and counterfeiting. As part of NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.