A Founder Is (Not Always) A Leader: Walking The Talk Is So Much Harder Than It Sounds

At the end of the day, as a founder, you may be able to call yourself the CEO of your enterprise, but remember, titles don't make leaders; actions do

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Are most entrepreneurs simply not cut out to be good managers? This is the question I found myself pondering after hearing yet another story of a MENA-based founder who treats their employees abysmally.

Shutterstock

The specifics of the tale don’t really matter, in my opinion- it is, quite simply, a classic example of people at the top taking advantage of those who are “under” them in the organizational hierarchy.

But after hearing quite a few stories like these from people working at startups in the region (many of whom, by the way, went on to leave those jobs), I am beginning to see that the inept leadership shown by the founders of these companies was a common element in all of these cases.

The entrepreneurs out there might find this a bitter pill to swallow, but the truth is that the founder of a company need not always have all the skillsets they need to lead it- and this is particularly true when a startup has moved past its launch and is ready to get started on its growth stage.

At this point, a founder’s inability to govern their enterprise can prove to be extremely costly for the business- especially when it comes to the talent lost owing to bad leadership. It’s been often said that access to (good) talent is a huge challenge for many entrepreneurs wanting to scale their enterprises in the MENA; however, I wonder if we should also be considering whether the talent available here are being linked with (good) leaders too.

Now, I’m not saying all of this to encourage some kind of uprising against the entrepreneurs running startups in the region- on the contrary, my purpose here is to remind founders to be self-aware, and be sure that they are doing everything they can to make themselves the best possible leaders of their respective businesses. And if you find yourself lacking in that department (trust me, you’d know if you are), take the steps to correct that- whether it is to teach yourself to be accountable, or to simply behave better.

After all, leadership isn’t something you’re born or bestowed with- it’s something you need to learn. At the end of the day, as a founder, you may be able to call yourself the CEO of your enterprise, but remember, titles don’t make leaders; actions do.

Related: How Company Culture Can Positively Impact Business Goals

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Aby Sam Thomas is the Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East. In this role, Aby is responsible for leading the publication on its editorial front, while also working to build the brand and grow its presence across the MENA region through the development and execution of events and other programming, as well as through representation in conferences, media, etc.

Aby has been working in journalism since 2011, prior to which he was an analyst programmer with Accenture, where he worked with J. P. Morgan Chase's investment banking arm at offices in Mumbai, London, and New York. He holds a Master's Degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York.  

More About Editor's Note

Editor's Note

Staying Power: Acknowledging Commitment (And Follow-Through) Is Just As Important As Meeting Targets

Aby Sam Thomas

Aby Sam Thomas

Setting Goals

Don't Cling Too Tightly to Your Goals. The Greatest Opportunities Are Often Unexpected.

Jason Feifer

Jason Feifer

Editor's Note

The Standard That You Set For Yourself Is The Only One That (Really) Matters

Aby Sam Thomas

Aby Sam Thomas

Read More

Latest on Middle East

Technology

On The Go: Acer Swift X

Tamara Clarke

Tamara Clarke

Saudi Arabia

KAUST's Ideation Challenge Sees Students Present Solutions To Tackle Issues Related To Water, Aviation, And The Hajj Experience

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Connect

We Got Funded: Dubai-Based Social Media App ASKWHO Raises US$1 Million In A Seed Funding Round

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Read More