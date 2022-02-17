Webinar Invite: SoulSisters Pakistan Founder Kanwal Ahmed On Turning An Online Community Into An Impact-Driven Business

Kanwal Ahmed, the founder and host of Conversations with Kanwal and SoulSisters Pakistan, will take part in the next edition of the Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar series, Against All Odds, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7pm (UAE).

The next edition of the Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar series, Against All Odds, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7pm (UAE), will host Pakistani entrepreneur, activist, and talk show host Kanwal Ahmed for a conversation on turning a meaningful online community into an impact-driven business. Register here. 

Kanwal Ahmed, founder of SoulSisters Pakistan.

Since creating the Soul Sisters Pakistan group on Facebook in 2013, Ahmed has enabled South Asian women from around the world to discuss culturally taboo issues in a safe environment, with her efforts leading Facebook to also select her for its Community Leadership Program in 2018.

With this support, Ahmed officially set up her impact-driven enterprise in Pakistan and launched a digital talk show, Conversations with Kanwal, with an aim "to spark conversations around important issues."

Ahmed was also featured by Cartier at the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a recognition of her work in creating spaces that empower South Asian women to share their issues and seek support.

To reserve your spot for this Against All Odds webinar with Kanwal Ahmed, at 7pm (UAE) on Thursday, February 24, 2022, please click here.

