What Keeps Entrepreneurs Going

Entrepreneurship is not easy. Whether you fail or succeed, it can be draining physically, mentally and emotionally. However, many not only take that path but stay on it even after many years and after many milestones.

We at Entrepreneur India asked founders of some unicorns about what motivates them to get up every day and go to work even after gaining success and tickmarking many goals.

Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Droom

“I think the fact that with our original thinking, passion and energy, and disruption, we are completely changing how automobiles should be bought and sold in the 21st century. That is the biggest motivating factor everything else comes along with something which any human being will like and want. But really, the fact that we are the chosen ones to change the automobile buying and selling experience in the 21st century is our biggest motivation.”

Vivek Gupta, Co-founder, Licious

“Knowing that what we do makes a difference to people’s lives. As meat lovers ourselves, we are happy to spread the joy of good meat and seafood! At the same time, we have successfully addressed some very real problems associated with the meat & seafood ecosystem. We have trained livestock farmers & butcher community and uplifted their quality of output through upskilling & providing employment opportunities. Licious has grown along with the industry ecosystem & we have always shared our success with our supplier partners & enablers…this is what gives us the most satisfaction.”

Krishna Depura, CEO, Mindtickle

“What motivates me most as an entrepreneur is the ability to connect with so many people to solve some really interesting problems. Entrepreneurs thrive on being able to take a look at challenges, ideate about them, work with the brightest people to bring those ideas to reality, and then have the satisfaction of seeing those ideas move the needle. It’s very rewarding to hear from our customers that they were able to solve X problem or increase their revenue by X much using Mindtickle. It all motivates me to get up every day and go to work.”

Gajendra Jangid, co-founder and CMO, CARS24

“We are the visionaries in this segment and we have never let our dreams and targets define us. We set up an objective to become the world's largest auto-tech company and everything else is a landmark achievement and a step closer towards this larger goal. The commitment each stakeholder- be it an employee, a dealer, a customer or an investor- have shown by vesting their trust in us, motivates me the most as an entrepreneur.”

Nitin Jain, co-founder, OfBusiness

“Doing something different and challenging the status quo has been the biggest motivating factor for us. When we started, we faced several obstacles from existing and traditional players as they hate instability and disturbance. For us, to challenge the way business was being done, and bring out new and innovative ways was a game-changer not only for the SMEs, but also some of the larger players/consumers. I believe that without innovation and differentiation, you are just one of the market participants, and that will always make you vulnerable in terms of scale, and survival.”

Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO, Eruditus

“Our mission to make high-quality education accessible and affordable is what drives me. I’m inspired by the team that I work with, the partners we collaborate with, and the impact that we are making. I measure my success by the number of lives we touch. In the next 12 months, (Damera mentioned this August 2021), nearly 250,000 students will have access to IVY league quality education. If we didn't exist most of them would not have that access. This impact motivates me.”