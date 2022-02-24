TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Takes Off Alongside the Introduction of Its New Community Forum

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last Thursday, TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) announced the launch of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and its first-ever TRONDAO Forum.

Registration for the Hackathon began appropriately on Valentine’s Day, February 14, just in time to spread the love for new entrepreneurs, engineers and designers, to have the chance to add to the advancement of Web 3.0 and the blockchain industry.

The hackathon focuses on allowing developers to experiment and leverage the TRON blockchain and the BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) to create a plethora of projects spanning DeFi (Decentralized Finance), blockchain gaming, Web3, Digital Art/Collectibles, and everything in-between.

TRONDAO Forum aims to empower the decentralized community to impact the governance and evolution of the TRON DAO, building the foundation of an interconnected cross-chain future for the entire blockchain economy.

“The future is not far from where decentralized storage, decentralized applications, digital assets, and cryptocurrency wallets are widespread. With the increasing use of decentralized, peer-to-peer, and secure networks, blockchain is becoming the backbone of Web 3.0 - the decentralized web,” said H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Developers are encouraged to participate in this exciting opportunity to design and implement DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3 applications, and to engage with the community on TRONDAO Forum.

Since the decentralized web is all about putting the power in the hands of the people, the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and the TRONDAO Forum, are all about opportunities, interactions, and empowering the TRON DAO community to have a say in the digital world.



