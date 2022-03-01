Testsigma Raises $4.6 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Testsigma has raised $4.6 million in Seed funding led by Accel and STRIVE, with participation from BoldCap and a host of entrepreneurs.

Company handout

Testsigma’s open-source test automation platform is designed to replace the entire broken test stack and enable modern software development teams to test and release products quickly, continuously and at scale.

“Today’s test stack has made test automation more about writing and maintaining scripts than about taking quality software to market as quickly as possible. What we are trying to do at Testsigma is not just simplify test automation to speed up testing, but also make it a sustainable, scalable process in which the tools don’t require ongoing maintenance, freeing up the teams to focus on value delivery instead of building and maintaining scripts and frameworks,” said Rukmangada Kandyala, founder and CEO of Testsigma.

Testsigma will use the capital to strengthen the core engineering, product team and to build a global community of testers, test automation engineers and developers.

“Test automation is a problem faced by every organization, more so these days when release cycles are getting shorter. We are very excited to partner with Testsigma. It is an incredibly comprehensive, easy-to-use test automation platform that caters to every testing requirement of an organization,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, partner at Accel.

Test Automation market is growing at a healthy 20 per cent year-on-year and it will be a $50 billion market by 2025. Currently over 80 per cent of the companies are building their custom test automation stack from scratch. According to a World Quality Report(21-22) over 63 per cent of these are looking for smart testing solutions to speed up the releases.

Testsigma is an open-source, low-code, extendable test automation platform that works to rapidly develop, execute and analyze end-to-end tests for web, mobile apps and APIs, said a statement.