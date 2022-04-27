Why Managers Should Be Leaders

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We have held onto the construct that managers cannot be leaders for a while now. We've learned to view the two entities as separate. However, the present challenges call for more people to take on leadership.

In business, managers can become the leaders who usher in the future. They can influence change and lead the organization in the holistic utilization of resources for a sustainable future.

What does it mean to lead?

The term lead is itself a call to action. Therefore, leadership refers to harnessing all resources to produce value or add value to something that's already existing. Leadership is a process that's continuously unfolding to create a good bottom line.

If you are aiming for a good bottom line, then a top-line — or the human aspect of the organization — should also be priority.

Inspiring managers to become leaders

Managers are in a position of influence, and by segmenting them, a company risks not optimizing theor potential. Managers handle resources and ensure business processes are completed in time. They handle matters about delegation, control and productivity. When visionary companies face high attrition rates and slacking employees, you need managers who can inspire workers.

Managers should be able to lead, and leaders should manage. The sooner a company realizes that it stands to gain a lot more from breaking down the boundary between leader and manager, the faster they focus on achieving sustainable success. Every manager has the potential to lead. Conversely, every leader should be in a position to manage effectively.

What it takes to become a leader

The first step is recognizing your purpose. This requires you to understand what matters to you. Moreover, it calls you to meditate on your higher aims and consider your passions. Failure to understand your purpose means you'll be pursuing leadership from the old paradigm of managerial competition. However, this is unsustainable as it fails to harness the value of cooperation or the unique talents at the workplace.

Leadership also requires you to reorient your compass from the inside. This points back to purpose and passion; when you understand where you're going and why you're heading there, you'll be in a better position to create powerful strategic milestones. Learn to embrace new paths that will benefit you, your team and your company.

If organizations want to achieve sustainable success, they need to go beyond the traditional constructs. It's time to wake up to the reality that managers can become visionary leaders, and ultimately serve in the best interests of all involved stakeholders and the greater good.