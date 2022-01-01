Signing out of account, Standby...
Heinz Kaegi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Kaegi Leadershift
International speaker, a best-selling author, recognized expert, and mentor of visionary leaders. Master of the laws of leadership and developer of the globally unique LEX Leadershift ExcellenceTM for Life program.
Follow Heinz Kaegi on Social
Latest
Discovering What's Needed for the Next Generation of Leaders
Great leaders shape the future. We need their influence, knowledge, and wisdom to energize and keep a business running.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Scott Baradell
CEO of Idea Grove
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform
-
-
Bob Marsh
Chief revenue officer at Bluewater
-
David Karandish
CEO of Capacity
-
-
Ryan Fritsch
Co-Founder at Cloud Paper
-
Scott Miker
Author, Speaker, Business Operations Professional