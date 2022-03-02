Transformative Growth Is About Teamwork

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Matt Par and Marshall Mosher are optimistic for 2022. With COVID-19 cases at last dwindling, these magnates are ready for a new start as the world begins to see post-pandemic stability. Now is the time to rise from the ashes and move forward, not look back.

Both agree this is a time for transformative growth, innovation and connection. Like any strategy, this one needs a clear path to bring the vision alive. Careful planning is a shared characteristic between Matt Par and Marshall Mosher, so they already have their playbooks ready for next-level scaling in 2022.

The first step is myth-busting. While many businesses were hesitant to grow during the COVID-19 crisis, studies have shown this is an optimal time to invest in scaling up. Waiting does not serve a purpose and can result in lost opportunities. By adhering to this principle, Matt Par and Marshall Mosher are poised and ready for a big boost in their organizations.

Next, Matt Par and Marshall Mosher broke down their significant goals into smaller goals. Not only does it make things more manageable, but there is also a greater sense of feasibility. It allows for targeted growth and finding new ways to improve performance. While things slowed down during the pandemic, these leaders took the time to look outside their organizations for methods and solutions they could adapt.

The last step was to stay strong and exhibit resilience during the downturn. Matt Par and Marshall Mosher remained optimistic for themselves and their teams during the pandemic. Instead of despair, they approached business with vigor and a sense of sustainability. They developed new policies and procedures to improve operations which would generate growth. Metrics were rewritten to provide friendly competition and a greater understanding of accomplishment.

This transformative growth is all about teamwork, per Matt Par and Marshall Mosher. They knew they had to transform as leaders before they could transform their companies. And working as a unified whole, these captains are ready to sail their ships into a prosperous 2022.