5 Bollywood Actors Who Tasted Success With NFTs

Everyone seems to be talking about Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) nowadays, with some of these digital assets selling for millions of dollars. An NFT is a digital asset that represents items such as music, art, GIFs, collectibles and videos. In fact, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey ended up selling his first ever tweet as an NFT for over 2.9 million dollars.

The year 2021 was a watershed moment for NFTs as far as Bollywood is concerned. From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, a lot of Bollywood actors jumped aboard the bandwagon, and discovered that this is another avenue where they can get fantastic returns.

Here is a list of Indian actors who launched their own NFTs:

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood sold a recitation of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem Madhushala in the form of NFTs. His NFT collection also comprised autographed posers of Sholay (1975). The transaction took place via the NFT marketplace BeyondLife.club, with the entire collection fetching a total of 7.18 crore INR.

Salman Khan

In October 2021, Big Boss host and Bollywood megastar Salman Khan joined hands with Bollycoin, a Bollywood NFT marketplace, and launched his NFT collection.

On December 25 2021, Khan launched the space along with a Dabangg based NFT series on Twitter. Featuring 200 NFTs, the collection went live on December 30. Bollycoin founder Atul Agnihotri has tied up with production houses such as Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd., Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Production and Sohail Khan Productionz.

Rajinikanth

The inimitable Rajinikanth partnered with Singapore-based NFT marketplace Diginoor.io to launch his NFTs based on his superhit Shivaji The Boss (2007) in July 2021. Diginoor.io is a platform where users can buy their favourite movie moments using debit cards, credit cards or a cryptocurrency of their choice.

Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan is another prominent figure who has his NFT collection. Haasan tied up with celebrity NFT platform Fantico to auction his movie memorabilia. Fantico founder Abhayanand Singh had tweeted “Fantico, an NFT and Gaming Company owned by Vistas Media Capital is proud to associate with Mr Kamal Haasan on his foray into the Metaverse and NFTs!”

But that isn’t all. He is also the first Indian who has his own metaverse, featuring his avatar.

Sunny Leone

Actor Sunny Leone partnered with NFT platform Mintdropz, becoming the first Indian actress to launch her collection titled Misfitz by Sunny Leone. The collection comprised more than 9,600 NFTs and was sold out in November. It consists of quirky digital designs based on three characters, including more than 160 hand drawn attributes.