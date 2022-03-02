Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Netflix's Gaming Push Continues With $72 Million Acquisition of Big-Name Developer

The streaming giant continues to make a splash in mobile gaming.

By

Netflix is doubling down on its mobile-gaming push. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that it plans to acquire Finnish mobile-game developer Next Games in a deal with a total equity value of approximately 65 million euros, or $72 million. 

Founded in 2013, Next Games develops mobile games inspired by popular entertainment. Its Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales title is a narrative-driven RPG based on Netflix's record-breaking horror-drama. 

Related: 11 Supernatural Ways 'Stranger Things' Has Turned Marketing Upside Down

"We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities," said Michael Verdu, vice president of games at Netflix, in its public statement. "While we're just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games, we will be able to build a portfolio of world-class games that will delight our members around the world."

News of the acquisition comes after Netflix announced in November that members would have access to five mobile games available globally on iOS devices: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). 

Related: 3 Growth Strategies for Mobile Gaming

Playstation manufacturer Sony's and Xbox masterminds Microsfot have already had success acquiring smaller gaming studios, and Chinese technology and entertainment conglomerate Tencent has likewise made significant investments in the sector. And with no shortage of hit titles in its repertoire, Netflix is particularly well-positioned to take advantage of this strategy as it continues to gain footing in the mobile-gaming space. 

Amanda Breen

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Amanda Breen is an editorial assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

Neil Diamond Joins Springsteen, Dylan and Others in Landmark Deal to Sell Entire Music Catalog

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

Viral Receipt Rings Up Over $5,550 and Is Dubbed 'The World's Most Expensive Taco Bell Order'

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

Target Seeks Edge With New Compensation Strategies

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More

Latest on United States

going public

'Going Public': Learn the Art and Science of Valuation

Going Public

Leadership

3 Keys to Building Resilience as a Leader

Jonathan Kirschner
Wines

From Rock God to Master Rosé Winemaker: a Conversation With Jon Bon Jovi

Patrick Carone

Patrick Carone

Read More