Domino's, Make-A-Wish Foundation Launch National Partnership

Ann Arbor, Michigan-Domino's Pizza has joined forces with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that grants the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses, to launch its new national partnership: Domino's Delivers Incredible Wishes. The first wish was granted to 5-year-old Brian Warzocha of Westland, Michigan, whose dream is to visit Disneyland and meet Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story."

The Domino's Delivers Incredible Wishes program, founded to help children around the globe realize their dreams, officially kicked off with the presentation of an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure for Brian, his parents and two brothers. Brian, diagnosed with a brain tumor, received his plane tickets and pizza from Buzz Lightyear.

"I'm so grateful to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan and Domino's Pizza, because Brian is really looking forward to going to California," says Kelly Warzocha, Brian's mother. "I think it's really nice, considering all that these kids go through."

In Raleigh, North Carolina, local Domino's franchisees recently agreed to sponsor six local children's wishes, as well as donate a minimum of $30,000 from their proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina. -Domino's Pizza and Make-A-Wish Foundation

