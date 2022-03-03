Meet Three Of The Startups Presenting At The TAQADAM Accelerator Showcase 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the seventh cohort of the annual six-month long TAQADAM Startup Accelerator comes to an end, more than 20 startups will be showcasing their innovative products and services at the 2022 TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Showcase, a program powered by Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in collaboration with Riyadh-based Saudi British Bank.

Held as a live hybrid event on March 10, 2022, 10 startups will be vying for the US$100,000 cash prize up for grabs, as well as a $100,000 prize for an 11th startup selected by the online and in-person audience. Here are three of the startups that we are excited to see presenting at the event:

1. Omniful

Founded in 2021, Omniful offers a SaaS operations platform for omnichannel retailers and dark store operators to prepare and ship online orders directly from the store fast. The Saudi-based plug-and-play back-office solution integrates with current technology stack of the retailer and utilizes the existing resources of stores, staff, and on-shelf inventory. Recently, it won The Shooting Star award and a $150,000 cash prize in the Rocket Fuel Startup Competition 2022, staged as part of LEAP, a KSA-based technology conference.

2. Swftbox

Founded in 2020, Swftbox is an online marketplace that offers e-commerce retailers faster deliveries by aggregating and crowdsourcing last-mile logistics. The one-stop-shop simplifies sign-ups and plugs into retailers’ storefronts for a seamless and transparent to end-to-end experience. By doing so, the startup reduces the retailer’s burden of securing last-mile logistics and boost their e-commerce processes.

3. Thya Technology

Thya Technology is an online platform that delivers AI-based computer vision as a service. Offering free and premium packages, the startup lets businesses create AI algorithms without coding, as well as deploys private models into production, continually improve its performance through deep learning. Founded by a team of AI and computer vision experts, the startup is on a mission to democratize computer vision to industrial and academic partners in agriculture, construction and environmental protection, who can benefit from AI capabilities.

