Overhaul Your Lighting with This Custom Floor Lamp

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Believe it or not, lighting can actually have an impact on your office's productivity. Whether you're managing a team in a corporate office or working from home, quality light has a big impact on mood, focus, and efficiency. That's why it's so crucial to avoid those blaring luminescent overhead lights like in the movie Office Space. Instead, opt for a softer, more customized touch; the kind you can get with the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp. It's on sale for just $74.99 (reg. $149).

This corner floor lamp is elegantly designed to fit into any corner in any room of your house — but especially an office. The quality metal finishes and a weighted rubber bottom ensure safe placement, sliding into any right angle wall space you have. That way, it will make the biggest impression possible while taking up as little space as possible.

The real magic in this lamp, however, is the soft-white, integrated LEDs. With the included remote control, you can shuffle between more than 16 million colors and more than 300 multi-color effects to find the perfect lighting setup that works for you. Whether you're trying to power through an all-nighter or you just want to set the right work mood in the morning, there's a custom setting for you. All you have to do is toggle the remote control from your desk — you don't even need to stand up. Despite how sturdy it is, it's lightweight enough to move around to different corners so you can experiment with different lighting setups or add a second or third lamp to your space.

Why suffer through bad lighting when you don't have to? You can get a Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for 50 percent off $149 at just $74.99 now. Get two for 53 percent off $299 at just $139.98, four for 55 percent off $699 at $309.99, or six for 47 percent off $894 at $469.99.

